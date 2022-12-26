Edmonds (ankle) was activated off of injured reserve and gained 31 yards on six carries and 22 yards on two receptions in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.

Edmonds spent the minimum four weeks on injured reserve before being activated ahead of Sunday's tilt. The 26-year-old was mixed in behind starter Latavius Murray (8/41/0) and finished second in backfield touches ahead of Marlon Mack (2/17/0). Edmonds should continue to handle receiving duties while spelling Murray when the Broncos take on the Chiefs in Week 17.