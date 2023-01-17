Edmonds appeared in 13 games during the 2022 season, rushing 68 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 16 of 24 targets for 157 yards and one touchdown.

Edmonds found a new home during the 2022 season after being traded from Miami to Denver on Nov. 1, a deal sending linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins. The veteran running back scored all three of his touchdowns while in Miami for the first eight weeks of the season. Following the trade, Edmonds appeared in just five games with the Broncos, rushing 26 times for 125 yards and catching six of seven targets for 61 yards. The 26-year-old missed four games after being placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, further limiting his time on the field. Edmonds saw double-digit carries just once this season back in Week 1 with the Dolphins. Looking ahead to the 2023 campaign, Edmonds remains under contract and is set to become a free agent in 2024. With teammate Javonte Williams (knee) recovering from a season-ending right ACL tear, Edmonds could find himself in an increased role out of the backfield to start the season if Williams is not ready to go. With fellow running backs Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack (hamstring) and Mike Boone (ankle) all hitting free agency this offseason, it will be interesting to see what the Broncos decide to do in the backfield given Williams' injury status.