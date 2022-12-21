Denver designated Edmonds (ankle) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Edmonds, who last suited up Week 11, has been cleared to resume practicing Wednesday and is thus a candidate to be added back to the 53-man roster in advance of Sunday's game against the Rams. If that happens, Edmonds would bolster Denver's backfield depth down the stretch, while likely moving into a complementary role behind Latavius Murray. In this past weekend's win over the Cardinals, Murray carried 24 times for 130 yards and a touchdown.