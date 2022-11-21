Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Monday that Edmonds is in line to miss "a lot of time'" with high right ankle sprain, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

It remains to be seen if Edmonds is headed to IR, but it sounds like he's going to miss multiple games. With Melvin Gordon no longer in the mix, Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack and Devine Ozigbo (currently on the practice squad) figure to lead the Broncos' rushing attack this coming Sunday against the Panthers.