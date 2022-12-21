Edmonds (ankle) is slated to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Edmonds, who last suited up in Week 11, has been designated to return from IR and is thus a candidate to be activated in advance of Week 16 action. If that happens, Edmonds would bolster Denver's backfield depth down the stretch, while likely moving into a complementary role behind Latavius Murray, who ran 24 times for 130 yards and a TD in this past weekend's win over the Cardinals.