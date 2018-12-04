Harris (leg) is targeting a Week 17 return, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris has already admitted to feeling better, but a final return date will likely come at the discretion of team doctors rather than the 29-year-old vet. Should Denver squeak into the playoffs, Harris' availability could loom large. Right now, it seems as though a Week 17 return is a tad optimistic, but a true indication of his potential return isn't likely for another week or so.

More News
Our Latest Stories