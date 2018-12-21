Broncos' Chris Harris: Back to full health
Harris (lower leg) said Friday that he's back to 100 percent health and has recovered from his broken leg, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Harris indicated that his leg is pain free, and that he's fully recovered from the fracture sustained during a Dec. 2 win over the Bengals. Had the Broncos secured a playoff spot, the star slot cornerback would likely have recovered in time to retake the field -- but as is, Harris will instead target a 2019 return. It does not appear that the 29-year-old's recovery will impact his availability for offseason workouts.
