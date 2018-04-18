Broncos' Chris Harris: Can earn $3 million in incentives
Harris has a chance to increase his salary by $3 million if he hits certain thresholds during the 2018 season, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
If Harris earns every incentive, he'll receive $10.4 million, which would place him 12th among NFL cornerbacks. That payout is a bit above his grade from Pro Football Focus in 2017 -- 83.5, which made him the 29th-ranked cornerback -- but his passer rating when thrown at was just 76.6. In the post Aqib Talib-era in Denver, Harris should surpass his tackle total (40) from a year ago due to his previous standard (he ranged from 55 to 65 tackles in his first six seasons) and ability to stay on the field (only one missed game in his career).
