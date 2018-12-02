Broncos' Chris Harris: Could avoid injured reserve
Harris (lower leg) may not be placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured fibula during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Harris' fractured fibula may not be serious enough to end his 2018 season, and he could have a chance to retake the field if the Broncos make it to the playoffs. The 29-year-old will undergo further evaluation for his injury during the coming days, which should shed some light on his chances of returning this season.
