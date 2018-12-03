Broncos' Chris Harris: Could return for playoffs
Harris (leg) hopes to return in January if the Broncos qualify for the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Broncos' top cornerback is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a hairline fracture of his fibula during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati, but the plan is to keep him on the 53-man roster unless the team falls out of playoff contention. The Broncos will need Isaac Yiadom and/or Brendan Langley to step into expanded roles, potentially including slot work. Harris is well established as the league's best slot corner, one who also plays at a high level when he moves outside for base packages. This is a huge loss for the Denver defense.
