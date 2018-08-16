Harris (oblique) is being considered day-to-day, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Harris strained his oblique muscle during Wednesday's practice, but given that he is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, it doesn't seem like it's too serious of an injury. Harris' status for Saturday's preseason game will likely be determined based on how the cornerback is feeling Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories