Broncos' Chris Harris: Day-to-day with injury
Harris (oblique) is being considered day-to-day, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Harris strained his oblique muscle during Wednesday's practice, but given that he is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, it doesn't seem like it's too serious of an injury. Harris' status for Saturday's preseason game will likely be determined based on how the cornerback is feeling Friday.
