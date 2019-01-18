Broncos' Chris Harris: Doesn't disappoint in 2018
Harris produced 49 tackles, one sack, and 10 pass breakups, including three interceptions with one touchdown, over 12 games in 2018.
It was a disappointing year for the Broncos defense, but Harris remained a star before a broken leg ended his season in Week 13. In fact, the three-time Pro-Bowler was on pace to set career highs in both tackles and interceptions prior to going down. The 29-year-old was medically cleared before the season ended and shouldn't be limited in any way during the team's first offseason under new head coach Vic Fangio, who coordinated the league's top scoring defense with Chicago in 2018.
