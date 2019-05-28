Harris agreed to sign a one-year contract adjustment for 2019 worth $12.05 million with the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Harris has been yearning for a new deal for next season or a trade, and he finally got his wish. Even though he had been asking for a reported $15 million, he's still set to receive about a $3 million raise in 2019. He will receive a total of $1.25 million in bonuses for showing up to offseason work, which could've helped his willingness to sign for less. Harris has made the Pro Bowl in four of the last five seasons, and has nabbed 19 interceptions in his illustrious career. The deal will give the 29-year-old not only a pay raise, but the opportunity to hit the open market following next season.