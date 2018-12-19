Harris (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Harris was initially targeting a late-season return after suffering a broken leg during a Dec. 2 win over the Bengals, but has now been placed on season-ending injured reserve. With the Broncos out of playoff contention, there was simply no longer a need to rush Harris back to the field. He'll turn his attention towards the 2019 season.

