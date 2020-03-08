The Broncos reported acquisition of A.J. Bouye from the Jaguars makes Harris' return to Denver a long shot, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Nothing, including the Broncos' trade for Bouye, can be set in stone at this juncture, but -- as Stevens points out -- the addition of Bouye would lead to a ton of money being tied up in him, Kareem Jackson, and Bryce Callahan. That's even before the anticipated extension/franchise tag heading Justin Simmons' way. Harris is the last remaining member of the No Fly Zone and did well locking down some WR1s last season, but will doubtlessly command more than the two years at about $13 million per season Bouye has remaining on his contract. It seems as though general manager John Elway, looking at the likely price tag of Harris and other free agents such as Byron Jones, decided that it was worth it to give up a late fourth-round pick to snag a former Pro-Bowler who is two years Harris' junior.