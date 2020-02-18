Harris remains open to re-signing with the Broncos, but he expects to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in March, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Harris said communication between his agent and the Broncos ceased in January when the team parted ways with Mike Sullivan, the former director of football administration and lead contract negotiator. The Broncos don't lack for cap space, but they're reportedly prioritizing their offense and thus may be hesitant to give Harris a top-of-the-market contract. The 30-year-old cornerback also hinted at some disappointment with his 2019 role, noting that coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell almost exclusively used him outside, even in nickel formations. Harris has spent most of his career playing outside corner in the base defense and slot in the nickel, generally ranking among the league's best at both positions. A 69.9 PFF grade in 2019 was the lowest of his career, though still good enough to tie for 34th among 113 qualified cornerbacks.