Broncos' Chris Harris: Looks forward to new role
Harris is embracing head coach Vic Fangio's more zone-heavy approach and the opportunity to play inside or out, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Head coach Vic Fangio has said that -- once Harris catches up in the playbook after missing much of the offseason due to holdout -- he stands to improve on his three-time-All-Pro career. Harris seemed to agree when speaking with reporters on Wednesday. Though it has not yet been determined whether Harris will spend more time in the slot or outside, Harris voiced a desire to have his role change based on the opponent and his optimism that more zone coverage will allow him both to play the ball more and avoid so many "hard downs" after playing mostly man coverage in recent seasons.
