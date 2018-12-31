Harris (lower leg) was medically cleared Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Harris has now been officially cleared after sustaining a broken leg during a Dec. 2 win over the Bengals. The star slot cornerback's quick recovery would have allowed him to return to the field if Denver had managed to secure a playoff berth -- but as is, with the Broncos' 2018 season over, Harris will instead begin preparations for offseason workouts.

