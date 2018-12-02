Broncos' Chris Harris: Not expected to need surgery
Harris (lower leg) said that he won't undergo surgery after suffering a fractured fibula during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Coach Vance Joseph said Sunday that he's unsure whether Harris' injury will require surgery, according to Nicki Jhabvala. It appears that Harris has a legitimate shot of avoiding injured reserve if the Broncos are able to make a playoff push and extend their season.
