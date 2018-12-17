Broncos' Chris Harris: Not expected to return this season
Harris (leg) is unlikely to return this season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Harris was hoping to play in Week 17 but the team has no need to rush him back after being eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Browns on Sunday. He'll look to return at full strength for the 2019 season.
