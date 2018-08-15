Harris strained his oblique muscle during Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

Harris' strained oblique is not believed to be anything out of the ordinary. Coach Vance Joseph is hopeful that Harris will be available for Saturday's preseason game but the team likely won't rush the veteran out there if he's not 100 percent. Either way, it appears Harris is not in jeopardy of missing any games that count.

