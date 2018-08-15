Broncos' Chris Harris: Nursing strained oblique muscle
Harris strained his oblique muscle during Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
Harris' strained oblique is not believed to be anything out of the ordinary. Coach Vance Joseph is hopeful that Harris will be available for Saturday's preseason game but the team likely won't rush the veteran out there if he's not 100 percent. Either way, it appears Harris is not in jeopardy of missing any games that count.
More News
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Can earn $3 million in incentives•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Has option picked up•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Records INT on Sunday•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Records pick-six on first preseason drive•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Nabs highlight interception•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Participates in walk throughs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why maybe they...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...