Harris had four total tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and two passes defended during Sunday's 16-0 win over Tennessee.

Marcus Mariota had yet to throw a pick when, near midfield and seeking to strike before halftime, he took a shot down the middle of the field and was picked by Harris, the veteran corner's first interception of the season. Harris isn't getting much action with his All-Pro status and so much inexperience opposite him in Denver's depleted secondary, but he has done well in limiting opponents' top targets this season. Next up Thursday is a test against Kansas City's high-flying attack.