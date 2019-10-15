Broncos' Chris Harris: Picks off Mariota
Harris had four total tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and two passes defended during Sunday's 16-0 win over Tennessee.
Marcus Mariota had yet to throw a pick when, near midfield and seeking to strike before halftime, he took a shot down the middle of the field and was picked by Harris, the veteran corner's first interception of the season. Harris isn't getting much action with his All-Pro status and so much inexperience opposite him in Denver's depleted secondary, but he has done well in limiting opponents' top targets this season. Next up Thursday is a test against Kansas City's high-flying attack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...