Broncos' Chris Harris: Picks off pass against Chargers
Harris recorded a season-high eight tackles (four solo) and an interception during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.
Harris picked off Philip Rivers in the second quarter of Sunday's game for his second interception of the season, both of which have come in the last four weeks. He'll look to add to that total on Sunday against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.
