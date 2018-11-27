Harris recorded six tackles, all solo, two passes defensed and an interception across 76 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Midway through the third quarter Ben Roethlisberger made an errant throw into double coverage, which landed right in Harris' lap. The change of possession eventually led to a game-tying touchdown by the Broncos and marks Harris' second interception in as many weeks. There is potential for the streak to continue next Sunday considering the Broncos will face a Bengals squad led by Jeff Driskel.