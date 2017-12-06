Broncos' Chris Harris: Records INT on Sunday
Harris had two tackles, one pass breakup and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
Harris played 66 of 67 defensive snaps Sunday, and with just 2.9 tackles per game this season, his fantasy contributions rely on his play in coverage, which is sporadic at best.
