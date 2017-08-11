Harris intercepted Bears quarterback Mike Glennon and returned it for a 50-yard score for Denver's first points of the game.

As they have over the past two seasons, Denver's defense will be relied on to generate some points as the team's quarterback situation remains hazy. Often overshadowed by Aqib Talib - an all-time great at returning interceptions for touchdowns - Harris is finally garnering national attention and showed Thursday that he, too, can be dynamic with the ball in his hands.