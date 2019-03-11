Broncos' Chris Harris: Remaining in Denver
The Broncos exercised Harris' contract option for 2019 on Monday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Harris will return to Denver for his ninth straight season with the team, and receive $7.9 million for the 2019 season. The star slot cornerback and three-time Pro Bowler was on pace to set career highs in both tackles and interceptions in 2018 prior to sustaining a broken leg in Week 13.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...