The Broncos exercised Harris' contract option for 2019 on Monday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Harris will return to Denver for his ninth straight season with the team, and receive $7.9 million for the 2019 season. The star slot cornerback and three-time Pro Bowler was on pace to set career highs in both tackles and interceptions in 2018 prior to sustaining a broken leg in Week 13.

More News
Our Latest Stories