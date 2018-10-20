Broncos' Chris Harris: Runs INT back for six
Harris made six tackles (five solo) and a pick-six in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals.
It was Harris' first pick of the season and his first pick-six since 2015. He'll look to keep the turnover train chugging in Week 8 against the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown four picks in the last two games.
