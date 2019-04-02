Harris isn't present Tuesday for the start of Denver's voluntary offseason program, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

It's believed Harris is sending a message of dissatisfaction with his contract, which has one season and $7.9 million remaining. There's no doubt the deal has become a huge bargain, but the Broncos may be hesitant to pay top-of-the-market money on an extension for a cornerback who will turn 30 in June. General manager John Elway said he wants to wait until after the 2019 NFL Draft to open discussions on an extension for his top cornerbacks. The recent signing of slot corner Bryce Callahan suggests Harris will spend more time lined up outside in 2019, assuming he's still with the Broncos come Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories