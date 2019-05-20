Harris and the Broncos are in talks for a short-term contract for this upcoming season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Harris informed the team April 23 that he'd like a new contract or to be traded, and seems to be getting his wish. He's currently set to make just under $9 million in 2019, but the talks have moved to the possibility of a new one-year contract worth around $15 million, giving Harris the chance to hit free agency in 2020. The 29-year-old is certainly a difference maker, nabbing 19 career interceptions, but will turn 30 next month and is coming off a leg injury that forced him to miss the final four games of the regular season.