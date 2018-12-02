Harris fractured his fibula during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Needless to say, Harris will not return to the Week 13 tilt. Isaac Yiadom is listed as his backup on the Broncos' official depth chart. Harris has been a key starter in Denver's defense this season, but the 29-year-old is now likely headed for injured reserve according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

