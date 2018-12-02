Broncos' Chris Harris: Suffers fractured fibula
Harris fractured his fibula during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Needless to say, Harris will not return to the Week 13 tilt. Isaac Yiadom is listed as his backup on the Broncos' official depth chart. Harris has been a key starter in Denver's defense this season, but the 29-year-old is now likely headed for injured reserve according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
More News
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Records another pick•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Picks off pass against Chargers•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Runs INT back for six•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Shuffles back to lineup Friday•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Day-to-day with injury•
-
Broncos' Chris Harris: Nursing strained oblique muscle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...