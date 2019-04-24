Broncos' Chris Harris: Wants new deal or trade
Harris has informed the Broncos he wants to either get a new contract or be traded, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harris has been distinguished with Pro Bowl honors in four of the last five seasons, including 2018. As a result, the Broncos exercised his option worth $7.9 million for the 2019 season, but that is now below market value for his services. Harris has skipped voluntary workouts, and now he has made it official that he's unhappy with his current deal. Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Harris is seeking a salary of $15 million per year. Working against Harris is that he missed the last four games last season with a leg injury and he'll be 30 years old when the upcoming season begins.
