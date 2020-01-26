Harris finished the 2019 season with 56 total tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and six passes defensed.

Harris failed to nab multiple interceptions for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2011 and his six passes defensed also tied a career low. As trade rumors swirled, the veteran corner often played out of position on the outside in a new zone-heavy defense thanks to a cascade of injuries to Denver's secondary that took out Bryce Callahan and De'Vante Bausby, among others. Harris got beat deep a few more times than fans are accustomed to, but he remains a reliable defender capable of following opponents' top weapons. The question will be whether, at age 31 to start the 2020 season, the Broncos will pay him like a top-flight corner. If not, and a veteran-hungry team decides to break the bank, Harris may have played his final game in orange and blue.