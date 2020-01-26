Broncos' Chris Harris: Wraps up 2019 with 56 tackles
Harris finished the 2019 season with 56 total tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and six passes defensed.
Harris failed to nab multiple interceptions for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2011 and his six passes defensed also tied a career low. As trade rumors swirled, the veteran corner often played out of position on the outside in a new zone-heavy defense thanks to a cascade of injuries to Denver's secondary that took out Bryce Callahan and De'Vante Bausby, among others. Harris got beat deep a few more times than fans are accustomed to, but he remains a reliable defender capable of following opponents' top weapons. The question will be whether, at age 31 to start the 2020 season, the Broncos will pay him like a top-flight corner. If not, and a veteran-hungry team decides to break the bank, Harris may have played his final game in orange and blue.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...