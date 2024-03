The Broncos released Manhertz on Friday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

After appearing in 16 of the Broncos' games in 2023, the team has decided to part ways with Manhertz. The veteran tight end has also spent time with Carolina, Jacksonville and New Orleans throughout his eight-year NFL career. He's now set to hit the open market after playing a total of 453 snaps last season (367 offensive and 86 on special teams).