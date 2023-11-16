Manhertz played 30 of the Broncos' 75 snaps on offense and turned his lone target into a six-yard reception in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

The six-yard grab was just the second catch of the season for Manhertz. The 31-year-old has been active for all nine of the Broncos' games this season and has played at least 20 percent of the snaps on offense each time, but he's been deployed almost exclusively as a blocker when he's on the field.