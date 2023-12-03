Manhertz came back in late in the first half Sunday against the Texans after exiting with a shoulder injury earlier in the half, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
The backup tight end does not have a catch yet in the game. Manhertz has two catches for 16 yards and no touchdowns in 2023.
