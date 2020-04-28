Broncos' Christian Covington: Teaming up in Denver
Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The versatile defensive end was a key rotational piece for the Cowboys in his first season with the team, registering 28 tackles while soaking up over 500 snaps across defense and special teams. Consider him a depth piece along the Broncos' front seven.
