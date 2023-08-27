Allen injured his groin during Saturday's preseason victory against the Rams, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

After signing with the Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2022, Allen spent all of last season on injured reserve due to a preexisting foot issue. With injuries impacting the team's pass rush -- Baron Browning (knee) is on the active/PUP list, and Aaron Patrick still is recovering from last October's torn ACL -- Allen was vying for a Week 1 role. Allen's prognosis likely will determine whether or not he's available for the season opener.