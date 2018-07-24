Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Cleared for camp
McDonald (shoulder) has been cleared to resume activities ahead of training camp, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
McDonald failed a physical in June due to an infection stemming from a prior shoulder surgery. He stated that the's now "good to go" and isn't expected to be held out of activities during camp. He'll be competing for a backup role along the defensive line in 2018.
