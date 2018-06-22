Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Fails physical, takes pay cut
McDonald (shoulder) failed his team physical and has agreed to a restructured contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
McDonald underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason and the terms of his contract with the Broncos depended on the defensive lineman's ability to pass a physical on June 11, which McDonald did not pass. Now the veteran will play the 2018 season with only $1 million of his contract fully guaranteed, though McDonald still has the opportunity to earn the full $4 million he originally signed for if he can stay healthy and hit certain production requirements.
More News
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Could be underrated addition•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Inks deal with Denver•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Racks up five sacks in '17•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Season-best tackle total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Active for Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Deemed questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...