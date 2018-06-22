McDonald (shoulder) failed his team physical and has agreed to a restructured contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

McDonald underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason and the terms of his contract with the Broncos depended on the defensive lineman's ability to pass a physical on June 11, which McDonald did not pass. Now the veteran will play the 2018 season with only $1 million of his contract fully guaranteed, though McDonald still has the opportunity to earn the full $4 million he originally signed for if he can stay healthy and hit certain production requirements.

More News
Our Latest Stories