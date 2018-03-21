McDonald agreed Wednesday with the Broncos on a two-year, $7 million contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

McDonald was one of the more productive members of a dormant Tampa Bay pass rush last season, recording five tackles across 467 defensive snaps in 14 games. He'll likely rotate in at defensive end for Denver and compete for snaps with the likes of Derek Wolfe (neck), Shelby Harris, Adam Gotsis and Zach Kerr (ankle).