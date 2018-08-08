McDonald is dealing with a shoulder issue and visited a doctor Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The Broncos were hoping McDonald's veteran presence would provide depth to their defensive line. It's been a bumpy road since signing with Denver in March, however, as he underwent shoulder surgery and failed a physical in June. He was cleared for practice in late July but it appears the injury has resurfaced. A timetable for his return should become more clear in the next few days.

