Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Re-signs with Broncos
McDonald signed with the Broncos on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
McDonald figures to serve primarily as a depth defensive end in 2018. Last season, the 31-year-old appeared in 14 games with Tampa Bay and registered five sacks.
