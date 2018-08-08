Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Will seek further evals on shoulder, could be linked to previous infection
McDonald (shoulder) will undergo further tests and treatment to determine whether his shoulder injury is related to an infection that kept him sidelined during the offseason, Mike Klis of 9news.com reports.
McDonald was forced to miss much of the offseason's team activities following the infection but had since returned to participate in Denver's first nine practices. With the shoulder injury emerging again this time from an uncertain cause, the Broncos' medical staff fears it could be related to the infection. Fortunately for McDonald, doctors and scans should help diagnosis the root of the pain rather shortly. In the meantime, Antonio Simmons could be in line for increased reps with the backups.
More News
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Cleared for camp•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Fails physical, takes pay cut•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Could be underrated addition•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Inks deal with Denver•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Racks up five sacks in '17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Follow our IDP draft along LIVE
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites take part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.