Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Will seek further evaluation on shoulder
McDonald (shoulder) is listed day-to-day and will undergo further tests and treatment to determine whether his shoulder injury is related to an infection that kept him sidelined during the offseason, Mike Klis of 9news.com reports.
McDonald was forced to miss much of the offseason's team activities following the infection but had since returned to participate in Denver's first nine practices. With the shoulder injury emerging again this time from an uncertain cause, the Broncos' medical staff fears it could be linked to the infection. McDonald, however, claims the two instances are unrelated. Fortunately for McDonald, doctors and scans should help diagnose the root of the pain rather shortly. In the meantime, Antonio Simmons could be in line for increased reps with the backups.
