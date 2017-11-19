Broncos' Cody Latimer: Available Sunday
Latimer (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Limited in practice by a knee injury this week, Latimer is nonetheless poised for significant work for a fourth game in a row. In the previous three outings, he gathered in seven of 11 passes for 94 yards while earning 66.1 percent of the offensive snaps.
