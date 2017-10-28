Broncos' Cody Latimer: Avoids injury report
Latimer was absent from the team's injury report Saturday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
With his absence from the report, Latimer seems likely to play in Monday's contest. He'll still presumably serve as a depth receiver.
