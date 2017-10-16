Broncos' Cody Latimer: Could return to practice soon

Broncos coach Vance Joseph is hopeful Latimer (knee) can return to practice this week, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

With Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie both set to miss at least one game with an ankle injury, Latimer could have a regular spot in three-wide formations if he makes it back for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The 2014 second-round pick hasn't played since Week 3 and has caught only two passes for 22 yards on three targets this season.