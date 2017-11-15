Broncos' Cody Latimer: Dealing with knee injury

Latimer (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Latimer was a surprise appearance on Wednesday's injury report, but since he was able to practice in some capacity, it bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bengals. The fourth-year pro has just nine receptions for a career-high 116 yards and zero touchdowns this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories