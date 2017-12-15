Broncos' Cody Latimer: Gets into end zone

Latimer brought in three of four targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-13 win over the Colts. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Latimer played a more expanded role than usual with Emmanuel Sanders suffering an in-game ankle injury, and he was able to get notch his second score of the season when he brought in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Brock Osweiler in the third quarter. Latimer hasn't logged more than three receptions in any game this season, but if Sanders' injury lingers, he could be in for a start against the Redskins in Week 16.